Trump keeps crossing one line in the sand after another. His latest and most loathsome crossing is promoting, advocating and promulgating physical violence against Americans who disagree with him. This intolerable crime should result (but of course it will not) in his immediate arrest and imprisonment.
Item: turning anonymous violent shield-shoving goons in riot gear loose with tear gas on peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters in Lafayette Square, right across from the White House; encouraging armed “militias” to “stand back and stand by” in order to physically intimidate voters as “poll-watchers” on Nov. 3 (will this happen in your town?); Trump’s threats of non-peaceful transfer of power, violence and civil war if he loses to Biden.
Even Trump’s lying, corruption, whoring and gross abuse of power pale besides such enthusiastic adoptions from Hitler’s fascist playbook. Is incitement to deadly public civil violence a felony? Trump has made the Republican Party an open sponsor of public civil violence — a traitor to American democracy and the rule of law, already largely destroyed by Republican minority rule.
I know that Joe urges us “not to harbor grudges”; he says it never works. He’s right. But I love America and find it hard not to despise those who want to destroy our country for the sake of “conservative family values” which, frankly, most Americans would rather not have rammed down their throats by force. But the Trump-packed Supreme Court will do just that, no matter who wins in November.
I’m an American citizen concerned as never before about my kids’ future in a free America threatened as never before. We Americans saved everybody from threats from without — Nazis, Communism, al-Qaida. Now we face a far more deadly threat from within: the Trump cult. We must defy his fight to suppress your vote. Vote!
Addendum: Driving around Keene recently, I noted more defaced Trump signs than defaced Biden signs. Democrats and Republicans, shame on you! You are defacing both of your parties (and our country) by breaking the law.
JOHN K. HERPEL
PO Box 35
Acworth
