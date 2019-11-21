Allowing images of abusive power and anti-Semitism in a legislative committee hearing room (and then, in addition, to allow personalizations with images of lawmakers) perverts the right to free speech and creates an atmosphere of threat and intimidation (“Signs with swastika, local lawmakers’ faces have Democrats crying foul,” Nov. 7).
The committee chair should have had them removed.
RICHARD NICOLETTI
210 North Shore Road
Stoddard
