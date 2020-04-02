On March 12, the N.H. House passed three important bills that await Senate action when the session resumes.
House Bill 1672 allows voters to use the absentee ballot without providing an excuse. HB 1279 repeals HB 1264, passed in 2018, which requires voters who lived in other states to get a new driver’s license and re-register their cars in New Hampshire after registering to vote. Finally, HB 1653 repeals SB 3, a bill that made it confusing and complicated to register within 30 days of an election.
We applaud our representatives for their hard work in getting these important, commonsense bills passed. Unfortunately, when the Statehouse will reopen is unclear.
In these uncertain times of global pandemic and rapidly developing news, one thing is certain. Planning ahead is essential if we want to ensure the health of our democracy. Primaries are being postponed, facing an uncertain timeline.
We can’t wait. Now is the time to look ahead to November. The uncertainty surrounding the pandemic requires us to prepare a safe and reliable way for all eligible voters to cast their all-important ballots.
The solution is simple. We need to provide mail-in ballots to every citizen of voting age. Hawaii, Colorado, Oregon, Utah and Washington have mail-in only elections already. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel. We do need to start now to make sure that our election process will be fair, safe, secure and universal. It’s time to contact your state and federal representatives to let them know that you support this move.
Let’s all work together for the health and stability of our democracy.
ELEANOR COCHRANE
22 Cavender Road, Hancock
