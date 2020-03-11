While watching the news recently, I happened to think of the seven deadly sins: pride, greed, lust, wrath, envy, gluttony and sloth — and immediately a certain high-profile person came to mind.
Care to try to guess who? (Hint: He’s quite close to a prominent “evangelical,” Mike Pence.)
They say that politics make for “strange bedfellows.” Perhaps “hypocrisy” should be added to the list!
RENE LAMOTHE
480 Marlboro St., Keene
