While watching the news recently, I happened to think of the seven deadly sins: pride, greed, lust, wrath, envy, gluttony and sloth — and immediately a certain high-profile person came to mind.

Care to try to guess who? (Hint: He’s quite close to a prominent “evangelical,” Mike Pence.)

They say that politics make for “strange bedfellows.” Perhaps “hypocrisy” should be added to the list!

RENE LAMOTHE

480 Marlboro St., Keene