As the Republican party wrapped up its convention and nominated Donald Trump for the presidency, I had to ask myself the question. What does Donald Trump mean when he says that America is greater because of him?
Does he mean that the climate is better? No. Trump’s rollback of vehicle emissions standards and methane gas leaks, if left in place, will ensure that we see more of the deadly fires burning in the West, the intense hurricanes hitting the Gulf Coast, and the deadly heat waves traveling throughout the globe.
Does he mean that race relations are better? No. With riots sparked by police shootings of unarmed Black Americans erupting in towns and cities across America, racial unrest is highly visible.
Does he mean that our economy is better? No. As unemployment numbers reach levels not seen since the Great Depression, Trump has not made America greater.
Maybe he means that our air and water are cleaner? No again. With his relentless attack on safeguards to America’s air and water, as seen by his rollbacks of 68 acts designed to protect us from toxic pollutants such as mercury, Trump has endangered our health, not made us greater.
What about his campaign promise to “drain the swamp”? No. Since Trump took office, no fewer than seven close associates, including former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, former Trump attorney and “fixer” Michael Cohen, as well as senior adviser to Trump’s 2016 campaign Roger Stone, have been convicted of felonies. Trump’s swamp is murkier than ever.
Does he mean protections for Americans’ health? No. More than 190,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 under his watch.
Good standing and reputation as a trusted world leader? No. Unifying the American people? Closing the income disparity gap? Decreasing the federal debt through sound fiscal policies? Protecting our public lands from exploitation by private interests? No, no, no and no.
Donald Trump’s political opponent is Donald Trump. The fictional character who has “made America great” versus the real Donald Trump, whose blustery speeches try in vain to conceal the destruction and corruption he has created during his time in office. Only one Donald Trump is on the ballot. On Nov. 3, we need to send him a strong message: To the real Donald Trump, you’re fired.
SARAH WECK
P.O. Box 267
West Chesterfield
