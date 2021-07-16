This is a comment on a recent letter from Mildred Wesley concerning food availability for seniors (“What about seniors?” June 22), in which she refers to The Community Kitchen in Keene giving out “past due” food.
In grocery stores, food cannot be sold after the “sell by” date, but it is still good until the “use by” date, and often well after that. Grocery stores donate food after the “sell by” date — and the food is perfectly good — instead of wasting it.
I have been a client of The Community Kitchen for many years, and eat very carefully for my health. There are also many other groups in our area that supply food to those in need. The kitchen also does home delivery to those who cannot get to their facility.
If Ms. Wesley bothers to check, she will find that all I have said is true; and I personally resent her statements against an organization working tirelessly, even continuously, through COVID for the benefit of thousands in our community who really need it.
ANN-MARIE CHESHUL
Keene
