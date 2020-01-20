By what authority is the Senate setting the rules for an impeachment trial? Here is the intent of the Constitution as I read it.
Article I, Section 2 States “The House of Representatives … shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.” That should mean that the articles of impeachment set by the House of Representatives constitute a determination that the charges made ARE, in fact, impeachable offenses, and that the trial in the Senate cannot challenge the merits of the indictment.
Article I, Section 3 states “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.” and … “the Chief Justice shall preside.” This arrangement does not describe a political process, it defines a legal proceeding wherein the justice presides over what is essentially a courtroom trial, enforcing the rule of law, while the Senate sits as the jury to try the case.
The wording of the Constitution presumes that the rules for an impeachment trial are the same as for any trial by jury. The jury, in this case the senators, cannot set the rules, cannot be prejudiced, and cannot participate in the defense or the prosecution. It should be unthinkable that the chief justice would allow any of that. Will this be his legacy?
The media speculate that the chief justice will play a passive role to avoid involving the judicial branch in a partisan issue. But an impeachment is not a partisan issue. The Constitution makes no mention of political parties. An impeachment is an issue between the legislative and the executive branches. The legislative branch is supposed to represent the people, not the parties.
I have contacted our senators about this and requested answers. In particular, I have requested them to seek the advice of the chief justice. The only responses I received were canned political generalities and requests to volunteer to their campaigns. When did our government become the property of the political parties and not of the people?
TERRENCE McMAHON
1171 Route 123 North
Stoddard
