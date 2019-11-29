If you’re feeling disgusted, anxious, and helpless about our political situation, come join an Impeachment Rally Dec. 1 in Keene’s Central Square from 1 to 3 p.m. The rally will include music, short talks, and an opportunity to sign a declaration that says “No One is Above the Law.” You can bring a sign — or make one there.
Testimony in the impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House of Representatives has shed much light on Donald Trump’s outrageous manipulation and abuse of presidential power for personal political gain.
Some of his offenses involve shockingly bad judgment, while others constitute clear violations of the Constitution.
Please join us to show that you believe in the rule of law.
TERRI O’RORKE
34 Hillside Ave.
Keene
