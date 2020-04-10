The winter of discontent passed and we entered into a new season, the season of isolation. Fears of plague and insurrection are looming on the horizon.
Most governors have issued states of emergency and the stores have been stripped of nearly all of the rolled paper products. Of course, environmentalism is out the window, but many have noticed how much cleaner the air seems to be, since corona.
What our government — deep or shallow — has been doing is of the too-little-too-late variety. But of course, with the Unitary Executive who makes all decisions from the hip, somehow a worldwide pandemic seems inevitable. It is the end to a policy which stripped every single safety net, and even discounted the need for a pandemic response team.
Of course we citizens are impelled to cower in our safe little houses, if we have them, and ride out the storm without the support groups of peers, except through their Dick Tracy phones. It’s so easy to connect with our new Web chat feature, the 5G people are having a field day.
Meanwhile, we watched while China and Korea and Japan all reacted with varying degrees of quarantine, while our leadership prevaricated for three months on the use of masks or not. Now social distancing and isolation tactics have taken over.
My biggest fear, apart from not being able to visit my elderly parents five states away, is that this Coronapocalypse will morph into an extended term of Idiotrumpism.
Imagine, if Obamacare had been fully implemented as envisioned, with systems in place to deal with results of global climate change, such as pandemic viral situations.
Witness the action taken against Ebola virus, before The Donald arrived on the scene. By taking the fight to the disease, we beat that threat back. By shutting ourselves off, with actions of the past three years, dismantling diplomatic and treaty concessions, we managed to let things mushroom out of proportion.
The present isolation may give the infrastructure time to gear up for expected onslaughts of symptomatic people spreading the dreaded infection. Of course, as Americans we approach the problem with full-on “we can do this” attitude, and from our collective ingenuity, with help from the NGO society, we may end up with a better world.
I am sure people will find all sorts of lost idealism while they go through their storage, discovering hidden treasures.
MARCUS McCARROLL
21 Woodburn St.
Keene
