Ten years ago, Hundred Nights Shelter was founded. The name itself represents 100 nights of providing shelter for those in need. Hundred Nights is now 10 years old and operates year round. Hundred Nights has a dedicated director, many volunteers and staff members, who work endlessly to try and provide shelter, food, clothing and lasting homes for those who have none.
Imagine how different Hundred Nights would be today, 10 years later, had the city of Keene and its residents, embraced those less fortunate and worked for a solution for the homeless. For 10 years, Hundred Nights has needed to advocate, and fight city hall and some residents. Imagine had the city of Keene, its officials, planning and zoning committees, had the best interest of all of its citizens in mind.
We would have built more low income homes. We would have changed the zoning so Hundred Nights could have bought a building, provided meals, and expanded their resource center where people can learn about jobs and education. Perhaps provided a place of business where homeless people could work. Imagine.
Instead, the city of Keene and some residents worked hard at denying variances Hundred Nights applied for. The city doesn’t yet provide adequate expansion of areas in its zoning to allow for the shelter to build a building and make a better shelter without asking for a variance. The city and some residents have stoked fear that homeless people are somehow bad.
Imagine, had the homeless been embraced instead of fought; there would be less homeless people and those who have fallen on hard times would have a modern, resource filled, place to go to. Imagine had the city of Keene supported Hundred Nights, and worked toward a solution; we wouldn’t have newborns and moms discharged from the hospital and sent to Hundred Nights, or people with mental health issues be sent to Hundred Nights, or a veteran, or an elderly man with a walker, be told to go to Hundred Nights and somehow climb the stairs.
Imagine a better city where all of its citizens are treated with respect and have a place to call home. On Tuesday night, the city of Keene zoning board can make a difference by approving Hundred Nights variances to provide shelter for their people this winter.
Please, City of Keene and any resident trying to oppose the variances: just imagine.
KAREN COTA
447 Park Ave. No. 5
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.