Dear Keene Voters,
I am running for the N.H. House of Representatives in order to be a fierce advocate for women, children, LGBTQIA+ folks and progressive action on the economy, health care, climate change, racial justice and many other topics. My strong commitment to feminism has played a key role in motivating me to run for office. I have been a progressive feminist activist for over 15 years.
I own and operate a vegan ice cream business in greater Keene, Ms. Amanda’s Compassionate Ice Cream, which advocates environmental stewardship, feminism, animal welfare and keeping money in our local economy, and gives me many ties to the local food community. My ice cream is sweetened with local maple syrup and is sold at the Monadnock Food Co-op, Nature’s Green Grocer and Country Life Vegetarian. All of these locations have an emphasis on supporting local and sustainable agriculture.
I also have worked with The Yoga Space in Keene to run fundraisers for progressive causes where 100 percent of the proceeds go to the cause. This includes teaching three fundraisers for The Monadnock Violence Prevention Center and one for RAICES — Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services. Additionally, I work with the executive director of It Takes A Village, Jessica Greene, to offer support for single mothers in the community. We co-lead free single-mother yoga nights (with child care), giving local moms an opportunity to both relax and participate in facilitated discussions.
For the past four years, Keene has had all male representation. District Cheshire 16, which covers all of Keene’s 5 wards, has NEVER been held by a woman. As a single mother who owns a small business, I really understand the current challenges facing our state.
This has been an incredibly challenging year for many folks. I believe now more than ever we need progressive public policy that is grounded in compassion and empathy. We also need politicians that are promoting unity and can bring folks together for the greater good. I am committed to embodying the compassion, empathy and unity that I believe is central to truly being a politician of the people.
I am asking for your vote. Let us work together to create a more vibrant, progressive and feminist New Hampshire.
Warmly,
AMANDA ELIZABETH TOLL
24 Base Hill Road
Keene
