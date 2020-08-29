Sen. Paul Krautmann? That sounds good to me!
Paul Krautmann is dedicated to peace and downsizing the military. Sen. Shaheen is dedicated to peace and to continuing increases in military budgets. No wonder, she is on the Armed Services Committee with its tie-ins to giant defense contractors.
Because the U.S. spends more on its military than China, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, England, Japan, South Korea and Brazil — all combined, Paul thinks the U.S. is spending way too much on never ending military needs. He would cut that budget and add much more on saving the environment.
I agree with Paul on this. If you want to make a change according to basic values which most New Hampshirites believe in, vote for Paul Krautmann for U.S. senator in the Democratic primary, Sept. 8, or beforehand by absentee ballot.
JAMES G. SMART
26 Iceland Circle
Keene
