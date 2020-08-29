I’m not one to engage in politics much, whether in my barbershop or out, but I want people to get to know state representative and candidate for Executive Council Craig Thompson.
In addition to being a local from Harrisville, Craig is a farmer, father and small-business owner. I’ve known Mr. Thompson for a couple of years now and we don’t usually talk “work” when he’s sitting in my barber’s chair, but he is a real honest and genuine man who would give the shirt off his back for you on a dime’s notice. While politics in general and those running for office in particular can be a bit hard to take, we can’t lose sight of the good, honest and hard-working ones like Craig right here in front of us.
Craig’s “grassroots” approach is genuine — check out his website and see for yourself. Unlike the other candidates in this race, this man can’t be bought out by the big corporations but is in fact a man for the people — how refreshing!
As a barber, I get to meet all kinds, so I hope you’ll take it from me that Craig is the real deal when it comes to serving our fine community. I hope you’ll join me in voting for him as our next executive councilor on Sept. 8.
JOHN BROWN
12 Gilbo Ave.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.