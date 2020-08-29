I’m not one to engage in politics much, whether in my barbershop or out, but I want people to get to know state representative and candidate for Executive Council Craig Thompson.

In addition to being a local from Harrisville, Craig is a farmer, father and small-business owner. I’ve known Mr. Thompson for a couple of years now and we don’t usually talk “work” when he’s sitting in my barber’s chair, but he is a real honest and genuine man who would give the shirt off his back for you on a dime’s notice. While politics in general and those running for office in particular can be a bit hard to take, we can’t lose sight of the good, honest and hard-working ones like Craig right here in front of us.

Craig’s “grassroots” approach is genuine — check out his website and see for yourself. Unlike the other candidates in this race, this man can’t be bought out by the big corporations but is in fact a man for the people — how refreshing!

As a barber, I get to meet all kinds, so I hope you’ll take it from me that Craig is the real deal when it comes to serving our fine community. I hope you’ll join me in voting for him as our next executive councilor on Sept. 8.

JOHN BROWN

12 Gilbo Ave.

Keene