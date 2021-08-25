Opinion = “a view or judgment formed about something, not necessarily based on fact or knowledge.” My opinion about the Lord Jesus is based on experience. I’ve come to know we can know truth and be freed from lies and misinformation we’ve learned and acted out; I am still learning.
Proselytizing = “the action of attempting to convert someone from one religion, belief, or opinion to another.” Is not that what opinion page writers often do? Most letters aren’t written to bring condemnation but written to share helpful information.
John Wyndham’s letter is a good example: “The 1947 Nuremburg Code ensures that all New Hampshire residents have the right to be ‘free from any threat or compulsion by government to accept an immunization.’ This protection for individual rights is especially significant in light of the large number of deaths and injuries following COVID vaccinations.”
(Some of) The Nuremburg Code — “Amongst other requirements, this document enunciates the requirement of voluntary informed consent of the human subject. The principle of voluntary informed consent protects the right of the individual to control his own body. (Otherwise it is slavery.) … The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. … This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment. … No experiment should be conducted where there is an a priori reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur; except, perhaps, in those experiments where the experimental physicians also serve as subjects.”
The following site shares how many have died or been physically harmed by vaccines. In my last letter, a misprint occurred. The site I refer people to is: covid.daystar.com.
Where is my misinformation? We are all learning and growing in understanding the crisis we’re facing. We need to hear information. Go to this site and listen to these people on the COVID-19 crisis. Make your decision.
Sincerely and honestly shared to the best of my ability,
GARY BEAUCHESNE
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.