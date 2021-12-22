I am so sick of the pandemic, like everyone else! What I am more sick of is all the anti-vaccine people, anti-mask wearers, and people who claim our civil liberties are being overridden by government mandates.
What about speed limits on our roads and highways? What about seat belt laws in those states who have them?
What about mandates to be vaccinated against polio, measles, mumps, rubella, whopping cough, which have been required for generations of children to attend public school? What about being “forced” to get vaccinated for smallpox, which has been eradicated worldwide, the first disease in history?
There will always be a small percentage of people who will get the flu in spite of a flu vaccine. There will always be a small percentage of people who get the delta and/or omicron variant in spite of being vaccinated and boosted.
There will always be medical and religious exceptions to getting shots. Our hospitals are being totally overwhelmed by those who are unvaccinated and need hospital care, especially in our ICUs.
In New Hampshire, the percentage the other day was 77 percent of those admitted were not vaccinated, resulting in unnecessary care and deaths.
Our health-care workers have been stretched beyond imagination for nearly two years. Many days on WMUR there are stories of people on their deathbed saying they wish they had gotten the shot and imploring us to get jabbed. But this pandemic will never get under control until people worldwide get vaccinated and wear masks correctly (with their nose covered, which many do not do).
These mitigation measures will have an impact on getting it manageable worldwide. Or lack of these measures will allow it to continue.
Our lives have been turned upside down and everything in our lives have changed forever.
I urge you to wear masks and get vaccinated.
DEBORAH WELLS NUNES
Royalston, Mass.
