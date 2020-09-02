One must wonder if the wind that knocked over the tents at the ill conceived, strange religious gathering in New Ipswich was God’s way of saying not a good idea!
TODD TOUSLEY
91 Marlboro St.
Keene
Updated: September 2, 2020 @ 2:18 pm
