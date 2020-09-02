While I would be happy and comforted with either of the two Democrat candidates for governor, I have a clear preference for Andru Volinsky. My preference arises from his passion for action, of his recognition of the fact that state actions are usually half-hearted and underfunded, and of his determination to do something about it.
One of the greatest responsibilities of the state is the education of its children, and Andru Volinsky is the one person that forced the state to recognize that responsibility. Since the Claremont School case, the state has fallen into old practices, failing again to meet its responsibilities.
The same is true of roads: the completion of the rebuild of Route 9 into Cheshire County took more than 40 years, the replacement of the bridges over the Connecticut River at Hinsdale have been talked about since the 1970s and are still off into the future. The list of unmet obligations goes on and on.
The system for financing this state’s obligations is a hodge-podge of unreliable segments. Andru Volinsky recognizes this. We are too reliant on taxes on real estate, with the wealthiest paying the least percentage of wealth and the least affluent paying the most, as a percentage of income. This is pricing people out of their homes and fostering homelessness. Likewise with care for the elderly. As a county commissioner for more than eight years I learned that this state spends less on the care of the elderly than almost every other state. City, town and county residents have to make up the difference.
The “Pledge,” an outdated requirement of New Hampshire politics, was a political ploy of two right-wing men, Gov. Meldrim Thompson and Publisher William Loeb, and dates from the 1970s. Feltes has taken the pledge and Volinsky has refused to parrot it. It is time to grow up, discard the disproven and outdated right-wing nostrums of the 1970s and place the finances of this state on a solid basis. It is time to lower property taxes on the homes of New Hampshire’s working people. I shall vote for Andru Volinsky.
STILLMAN ROGERS
686 Old Homestead Highway
Richmond
