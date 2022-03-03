I’ve heard a lot of news out of Concord recently about the Legislature setting policies for our local schools, so I looked into the people running for school board.
On March 8 I’m going to the Camp Spofford gym to cast my two votes for school board for Len Fleischer and the incumbent Genienne Hockensmith.
Hockensmith, the four-term incumbent, is running again. She has served on all the major committees and is one of the reasons the Chesterfield School has such a good reputation. She works cooperatively with the school administration, teachers and parents to ensure all voices are heard. She’ll offer consistent guidance to provide a high-quality education to the students and continue to develop fiscally responsible budgets for our taxpayers.
After the struggles of the last two years, teachers and students — and parents! — need all the understanding and attention they can get. Fleischer, a new candidate for the board, is tailor-made for the job. He has been a school psychologist, a school counselor, a professor of education, and a clinical psychologist focusing on children and families. I’ve met teachers who studied with him, and every one of them recommends his work. We couldn’t afford to hire help like this. He’s a frequent attendee at school board meetings and has grandchildren enrolled there.
Lots has changed since our son was in the Chesterfield School. Remember when Wesfield Construction built the addition with volunteer labor from town? It was a truly unifying — and money-saving — activity.
Len and Genienne have demonstrated their commitment to the Chesterfield community too, and they have the skills and experience to guide us into the future, together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.