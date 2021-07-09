Just a letter of thanks to Keene police and EMS responders.
Riding my bike into Keene for a doughnut Monday night, I startled an Australian shepherd being walked on a leash by her owner. The surprise and spinning (I’ve been told) startles dogs and in this case, he took a little chunk ... broke the skin on my right calf.
Luckily, the dog’s owner was an RN and patched my leg with antiseptic and bandages. Keene police happened to see it from their vehicle and followed me into the driveway of the owner.
The officer was especially calm and cordial and asked me if I wanted the EMT rig to check out the bite. So I agreed, and in 5 minutes, they responded.
If you’re going to get bit by a dog, ask the pup if their owner is a nurse :)) and if you have any choice, do that in Keene, where the officers are friendly and available ... along with the red truck with siren and lights.
The nurse’s leg wrap met the approval of the EMT folk, I signed the refuse treatment form and was still able to pedal to the doughnut shop. I saw the same officer this morning and he asked me how my leg was doing. How cool is that?
Also, I saw a bike patrol officer downtown last night, which answered a previous letter I’d written. Stay safe!
WILLIAM CUNNINGS
Swanzey
