The Aug. 14-15 Sentinel contained a very informative article that listed the voting records of local N.H. House members.
Nearly all of the House members had what could be considered reasonable voting records.
According to the article, others had shameful voting records.
One member missed over 90 votes. Three missed over 60 votes. Three missed over 50. Three others missed over 40.
When New Hampshire citizens vote for a candidate they expect he or she to represent them effectively if elected and expect the elected officials to do their jobs!
The article raised the question: Why campaign, get your names on the ballot and win, then fail to show up to represent your constituents as you promised to do?
The voters in your district and the people of New Hampshire deserve better.
ARNOLD NEWMAN
Marlborough
