I volunteer and I’ve discovered it feels good. I’m thinking about why it is so, and the most obvious reason is there is no money involved, and therefore, no power structure.
Because there is no hierarchy of authority, we are all a team. No competition among the players: Workers can’t compare themselves to each other based on salary because there is none. People work at different rates but we’re all working to the same end so there is no judgment about work production or performance. Any contribution to the goal is welcome.
The other volunteers are generous by nature otherwise they wouldn’t be there. They are self-actualized to the point where they are other-directed and not self-involved, which is rare these days. Volunteers work to make things better without any concern for acknowledgment.
If you want to improve the quality of your life, and not the quantity, make a sacrifice and see how you feel.
JACK COEY
15 Fairview St.
Keene
