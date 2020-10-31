About six weeks ago, I made the decision to embark on a write-in campaign for Cheshire County sheriff after being advised that I had successfully responded to treatment for cancer. Throughout the summer, I had been following the primary election and was extremely disappointed to see that the candidate that won the Republican nomination for sheriff, Aria DiMezzo, was a self-described satanic priestess and devout anarchist.
As a previous candidate for sheriff with over 40 years of experience as a law enforcement officer, I was compelled to give the voters a third alternative for sheriff that has the experience and proven dedication to law enforcement right here in Cheshire County.
The people of Cheshire County know the differences between Eli Rivera and myself, so with only 400 words available to me here, I will concentrate my remarks on my new opponent.
Upon doing research after the primary, I was surprised to find that if Aria was elected, all of the sheriff’s deputies would be disarmed and then given three choices — go out and “police the police,” stay in the office and play video games, or quit. Seriously? Yes — she really is serious.
What I gleaned from this was that frankly she really had no idea what is involved in being a law enforcement officer, not to mention being the leader of a police agency. For example, she writes about wanting deputies to only respond to crimes where there are “actual victims.” But what she doesn’t realize is that responding to crimes is only a part of the equation. For example, there are statutory requirements that specifically pertain to the sheriff’s office, such as transporting prisoners to court and serving civil paperwork, to name a few. Aria is silent as to how she would address these necessary specifics of the position because she just doesn’t know the realities involved. As sheriff, lives would depend on you — it’s serious — not just a perspective of an agenda.
In America, we all have the right to run for whatever office we desire. Aria has done that. But if you decide that you want a candidate that takes this process seriously, I would sincerely appreciate your vote. And when elected, you have my word that the only star that you will see on me will be my badge — not the stars of anarchy displayed and endorsed by Aria DiMezzo.
Please write in Earl Nelson for sheriff.
EARL NELSON
P.O. Box 206
Marlborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.