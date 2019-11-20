They say that charity begins at home, but it really begins in stores. With the Christmas season already upon us, stores are offering lots of sales. The best sales are the buy one, get one free. If you don’t need two of something, donate the free item.
Businesses have Toys For Tots boxes and the toys to fill them. Grocery stores have boxes for nonperishable items for the local food pantry.
So remember, for every “free” item you can claim but don’t, someone else can use, but can’t afford.
So please donate these items. If the store doesn’t have boxes for these items ask them to start a program. Let’s make this Christmas a joy for all at no extra cost to you.
SUSAN HOCKING
11 Cochran Lane
Walpole
