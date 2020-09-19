For all of you sporting those “Trump/Pence” signs: Do you really think a president who disrespects our troops by:
A. Not calling out Putin for paying the Taliban a bounty for dead U.S. soldiers;
B. Not going to the Belleau Wood cemetery, honoring WWI dead because rain would mess up his hair and they were “losers” anyway;
C. Having a special meeting with Putin the day after avoiding Belleau Wood cemetery;
D. Standing next to Gen. John Kelly at the graveside of Kelly’s killed-in-action son, and saying, “What do they do it for? There’s nothing in it for them”;
E. Calling the late Sen. John McCain a “loser” for being captured;
F. Disrespecting the son of Mr. and Mrs. Khan, who was also KIA and;
G. Condemning the Navy SEAL responsible for taking out Osama bin Laden for not doing it sooner;
Is a good choice for the country? That the military will want to defend the USA under those conditions?
Then there’s the Navy SEAL who pees and stands on an enemy corpse, who is properly punished by our military according to code. Trump pardons him and restores his rank and retirement.
This is the same president who has the nuclear code at his fingertips with these checks on his power to execute it — none.
And this president has killed at least tens of thousands by ineptly managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump has had unmarked troops tear-gas and grab protestors, traumatized immigrant children and reduced our stature and respect in the world to somewhere between the Philippines and Iran.
If you don’t believe the above, Google it, YouTube it, — recently, some of it can even be found on Fox News. It’s all on tape and audio somewhere, no need to rely on partisan reports or faulty memories; the words fly out of his very own mouth. And this is his taped behavior.
If you believe the above is good for our country, or if you are a QAnon who subscribes to a deep-state conspiracy (and other conspiracies) that Clinton, Biden, Gates, Soros and Democratic others run a worldwide child trafficking and baby-eating ring, which only Trump can quash (yep, Google that, too), a white nationalist, or a misogynistic pussy-grabber, then, please keep those signs up.
Inquiring minds want to know who’s who.
SHARON PHENNAH
870 Alstead Center Road
Alstead
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.