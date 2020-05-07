Many people have received or will soon be receiving stimulus checks from the government for up to $1,200 per person. This includes people like me, who are retired and have pensions or Social Security, and people who are still working at full-pay. In fact, most of us in this category not only are still bringing in the same amount of income, but our expenses have fallen because of much less driving, eating out and other expenses.
I would like to ask such people to consider giving away some or all of that check. As most of you know, the United Way and many local nonprofits have been struggling with decreased donations, and many nonprofit organizations are struggling with a decrease in volunteers.
Another way to give is to give big tips when you order take out and to remember big tips the next time you get your hair cut, need a plumber, electrician or other people whose services have been stopped or slowed down.
You might consider friends or relatives who have lost their jobs because of the virus and buying them gift certificates to grocery stories or restaurants.
There are clearly more possibilities for sharing. Not only will you be helping people and organizations in need, you will be helping the economy.
There are so many wonderful quotes about the power of generosity. I offer three here.
“We cannot do great things on this Earth, only small things with great love.” — Mother Theresa
“If you knew what I know about the power of giving, you would not let a single meal pass without sharing it in some way.” — Buddha
“Happiness is not made by what we own. It is what we share.” — Rabbi Jonathan Sacks
TOM BASSAREAR
60 Leverett St.
Keene
