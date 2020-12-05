On Nov. 19, at noontime, President Trump’s lawyers laid out their case of claims of coordinated voter fraud in a half dozen major cities. The votes in those cities reversed course from a Trump win in those particular states to a Biden win.
I am not trying to validate or invalidate these claims. Then, on Nov. 25, a myriad of witnesses to voter irregularities was presented to the Pennsylvania state Legislature. These people swore in affidavits irregular issues happened during the counting of ballots in their districts. The computer tallying system was attacked at this session with computer forensic scientists outlining massive statistical irregularities. A spike of over 500,000 votes for Biden and 3,200 for Trump all at one time? In Pennsylvania, they sent out roughly 1.4 million absentee ballots, yet 2.5 million were returned. If true, there is no longer any reason for us to vote.
Why isn’t this of interest to investigate by our major news organizations? That is the real frightening aspect for me. The Fourth Estate has nothing to say except that it’s not true. No investigation, just it’s not true. The Fourth Estate, which has always been there to protect us citizens from the misdoings by our politicians, is silent.
Having gone through the upheaval in our society in the 1960s with civil rights and the Vietnam War protests, I thought I had seen how unraveled our society can become. Those were social and political issues that needed to be corrected. Those issue were nowhere near as dangerous as what is going on in this election if any of this is true. This strikes at the very foundation of our country, of democracy.
As I have stated I don’t know if these claims are true or not, but we need a hero to step forward from the Fourth Estate and investigate these claims truthfully and fully and save our country. Where are the investigative teams from The New York Times or The Boston Globe? Is there any editor of any major media outlet brave enough to put aside their irrational, pathological hatred for this president and get to the truth, wherever the truth may be?
If not, our country will take generations to heal from this, if ever. When asked what type of government did you give us, Mr. Franklin? Ben Franklin replied, “A republic ma’am, if you can keep it.”
FRANK BARSTOW
149 Upper Headlands Road
Winchester
