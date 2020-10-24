It was maybe 20 years ago that there was a proliferation of traffic roundabouts installed in the Monadnock Region. Like their more substantial cousins, rotaries, roundabouts serve to smooth out the flow of traffic — more effective at certain intersections than traffic lights or stop signs, which are more arbitrary. They also encourage the moderation of speed.
Approaching a roundabout, motorists are required to pay attention and to use their best judgment (processing a lot of visual and aural data) about how and when to proceed. Decisions are not based on rules so much as common sense and courtesy. People get to where they are going in a safe and efficient manner.
Occasionally there is a motorist who, fretting the loss of 10 seconds in their life, bullies their way into the mix. Just as disruptive (though not as mean-spirited) are drivers whose timidness causes them to falter. Both situations require that other motorists accommodate them.
Given how many motorists intersect each other in the course of a day, the system works remarkably well. It works because we are mindful of ourselves and those around us. We’re able to be assertive without being aggressive, and we’re willing to occasionally give others the benefit of the doubt.
This is a roundabout way of suggesting that what keeps our traffic flowing smoothly might be applicable to other things as well.
GORDON PEERY
409 Old Stoddard Road
Nelson
