Hello Chesterfield/Spofford residents, my name is Darnel Brown, and I am running for town clerk.
I’ve been a resident of Spofford for the past 25 years, where my husband, Mike, and I have raised our three children. I fell in love with the area, school and people immediately, and knew that this was going to be our home.
I have always had a strong connection to the community through volunteering, fundraising and any other opportunities that required my assistance. I have coached and sponsored the local Chesterfield soccer and basketball teams. Donated hours to Joan’s Pantry, especially during the holiday season. Helped organize and volunteered at the Teacher Appreciation Luncheon for the Chesterfield Elementary teachers and staff. I also recently was a board member on the Keene High School Project Graduation Committee for the past three years.
Now that my children are in college, and my husband and I are empty-nesters, I still wanted to be connected to the town, but in a different way. I have worked at UPS for the past 20 years in various manners, including the past 11 years as the operations management specialist. I believe this has given me preparation and knowledge to be an excellent town clerk. I am excited about the chance for a new position and welcome the learning curve.
It’s important to me that a town clerk has a variety of operational hours, to be convenient,and a friendly atmosphere for all. Thank you, and appreciate your support and vote on March 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Camp Spofford.
