Hey folks, I am very grateful to be able to serve as your Hillsborough County register of deeds.

Knowing that the western edge of Hillsborough county extends into the Monadnock Region, I just wanted to take this opportunity to reach out and ask for your vote in the Republican primary on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

My phone number is 391-8038 if anyone has any questions or input for me please feel free to call. Thank You and take care.

EDWARD J. SAPIENZA

59 Memorial Dr.

Manchester