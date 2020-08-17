Hey folks, I am very grateful to be able to serve as your Hillsborough County register of deeds.
Knowing that the western edge of Hillsborough county extends into the Monadnock Region, I just wanted to take this opportunity to reach out and ask for your vote in the Republican primary on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
My phone number is 391-8038 if anyone has any questions or input for me please feel free to call. Thank You and take care.
EDWARD J. SAPIENZA
59 Memorial Dr.
Manchester
