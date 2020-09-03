On Tuesday, Sept. 8, primary elections will be held in New Hampshire, including here in Cheshire County.
Cheshire County treasurer is an open position for which I am running.
Clearly, Cheshire County treasurer is one of those positions that typically receives little press or attention. The truth is, even after the elections, one very rarely hears anything from the Cheshire County treasurer.
If I’m given the honor of being elected as treasurer, that silence will change.
Although the county commissioners ultimately vote on the county budget, the treasurer has the unique responsibility of managing the county’s finances. The treasurer borrows money in the bond market and signs off on the bonds.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, I was working diligently to get the State of New Hampshire to return monies owed by it to our cities, towns, and counties. In particular, the state is legally obligated to reimburse communities 40 percent of the revenue generated by the Rooms and Meals Tax. The state shortchanged communities and only returned 21 percent, pocketing the other 19 percent — our 19 percent — for itself. I coordinated efforts by local officials to challenge the state and help return money to our local budgets.
As Cheshire County treasurer, I will continue to work with the commissioners and county administrator to right this wrong, and I will not be silent if I feel the state is shortchanging us.
Those that know me realize I’ve never been one to stay silent until it is convenient or trendy to do otherwise. I’ve never been one who is afraid to take on difficult tasks and I’m certainly not afraid to take criticism from those who disagree. I’ve always done what I feel is best for our community — nothing more, nothing less.
Thank you for taking the time to read this letter. I would greatly appreciate your support and vote on Sept. 8.
Sincerely,
RANDY L. FILIAULT
33 Ashuelot St.
Keene
