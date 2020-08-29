Dear Cheshire County voters,
Please help me stay connected officially to Cheshire County. I have loved my commissioner’s position for the last six years — and I believe it is too great and rare a public service office to monopolize. But I would like to stay on as “past president” of the N.H. Association of Counties for two years, therefore I need to be officially involved with the county.
Regarding the treasurer’s position, I have voted to reduce the annual compensation for the job to make it equivalent to the amount of time it requires; I am not doing it for remuneration.
Besides trying to do the best job serving the common good of my neighbors in Cheshire County, keeping the county property taxpayer burden as low as possible has been a priority. Maximizing return from interest on funds received for project bonding and on tax anticipation notes that are essential for paying eventual county obligations is another way to keep property taxes low.
I have recently suggested to our finance director that we investigate proven software that optimizes the timing of when we need to have those funds liquid. Additionally, I helped convince my colleague commissioners that diversifying local banks and public investment opportunities to maximize county returns while maintaining the fiscal safety of those funds was both responsible and feasible.
Further down the line, if I am elected treasurer, I hope to research and help decide whether public banking might be a positive initiative to serve the needs of Cheshire County
I would appreciate your vote on Sept. 8 — and if successful, on Nov. 3. Thank you.
CHARLES WEED
28 Damon Court
Keene
