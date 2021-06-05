An open letter to the local business community:
It is a pleasure supporting local businesses in our town. It was even better supporting these places during the pandemic.
Recently, I was informed by several different stores throughout Keene that I had to wear a mask to enter. This was after the CDC informed us we could safely shed our masks if vaccinated. When I asked one local shop why I had to wear the mask, I was informed because they follow local guidelines and Keene’s mask mandate. Now the city’s mandate is over, yet masks are still required at this and other shops.
Why? I thought we followed the science. I thought businesses were following what the city, state and federal government told us? Guess not.
My response to this is simple. Unfortunately, until you follow the science and local, state and federal guidelines, I will no longer patronize your business until common sense and science return.
BRYAN VERDEGAAL
North Swanzey
