In the many years that I have written to Reader Opinion, I have never mentioned names (the one added to my April 1 letter was by Sentinel staff), but as long as Mr. Blair has opened the door (“Who is failing us? Mostly Democrats,” April 15), I am happy to pass through.
He has obviously embraced a basic Debate 101 tactic, “when the issue becomes uncomfortable, divert the topic.”
I have been voting as a registered independent since 1960 and have supported worthy candidates of both parties based on integrity and principle.
That changed in 2020 after four years of lies, corruption and blatant hypocrisy, and abuse of power. I do now proudly fly the flag of democracy.
Not claiming a no-fault performance over the years, Afghanistan was indeed a debacle. But it had already prevailed painfully through several administrations. Just getting out of there, at any cost, was the best we could do.
Our southern border is indeed a problem, but it will require a broader “bipartisan,” softer and better approach than expensive and ineffectual walls and inhumane policies to resolve.
You cannot deny the recent Supreme Court nomination process was shameful. How Cruz, Graham and Hawley can show their faces in public is beyond belief. Who can also forget the malicious railroad jobs for her three predecessors? Thanks, Mitch.
Mr. Blair suggests that I brace myself for November. I remind him that not all voters are deprived access to the polls by Republican forces or rely only on Fox News (a favorite in Russia) or other questionable Internet sources for their information.
I am currently reading a recent publication by Bill Browder titled “Red Notice,” reviewed as “a chilling, sinister portrait of a society in which the rule of law has been destroyed by those sworn to enforce it.” (Sound familiar?) Turn off your Internet for a while, Mike, and read an account about your future.
It is said that for evil to prevail requires only that the righteous remain silent. I have never been, nor will I ever be!
