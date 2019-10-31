I am running for City Council from Ward 1.
I was born, raised, educated, and have lived in Keene for all my life, the last 41 years at my current address. I am a retired captain with the Keene Fire Department. It’s time to give back to the community.
Some of the issues that I hope to address are keeping taxes as low as possible, improving our streets and sidewalks, promoting Keene as a great place to live and work, bringing in jobs, training our young people for these jobs and keeping them here.
The Marlboro Street revitalization project is a good concept, but needs some tweaking. Extend Victoria Street so we can get the big trucks off Grove Street.
Work with the schools, county, state, and feds to combat the drug crisis. Continue to work toward making Keene a green community.
I am asking for you to vote for me for city councilor from Ward 1.
ROBERT CROWELL
24 Grove St.
Keene
