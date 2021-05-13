On May 13, the Cheshire County Democratic Committee will be selecting a new slate of officers. I offer my wholehearted support to Mohammad Saleh for chair and Susan Hay for delegate at large. Over the last several years I have worked with Mohammad and Susan on issues related to justice and support for our immigrant neighbors. Both are smart, compassionate and creative. They are warm and engaging. I am proud to consider them close and trusted friends.
Mohammad has been active in Keene Immigration and Refugee Partnership (KIRP) and Project Home. In some cases, he has single-handedly supported families who were facing imminent deportation of a key family member. As a result those families remain intact.
Susan, also a founding member of KIRP, came together with local citizens to start Project Home a little more than a year ago. She hoped that Keene would become a center for sponsoring immigrants who are seeking asylum to avoid being returned to countries of origin where their lives were endangered. Today Project Home has brought five individuals and/or families to live in the Keene area, where they receive housing, medical, legal and educational assistance.
As Democrats, we are extremely fortunate that Mohammad and Susan have decided to run for leadership positions on the Cheshire County Democratic Committee. They are talented, creative public servants who have one very unusual quality in common. When they see an opportunity to turn injustice into justice, they are relentless. It is my belief that they will bring this quality to their future work with Cheshire County Democrats. If you are currently a registered Democrat, please vote for my friends, Mohammad Saleh and Susan Hay, on May 13.
JOE SCHAPIRO
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 16 in the N.H. House.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.