It’s a beautiful Saturday morning and I’m enjoying sitting in the shade reading the paper. But soon a plane starts circling Keene with a motor that sounds like a Harley on steroids. Around and around.
There has been some discussion recently (again) about airport noise and the possibility of locating a helicopter training school there. I live on the east side of Keene, well away from the airport, and yet many summer days are dominated by circling planes.
I support a local airport and its uses, planes that come and go. I don’t support flight schools that can’t seem to get away from the tight circles over Keene.
CRAIG STOCKWELL
53 Wilber St.
Keene
