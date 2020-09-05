This is a letter of recommendation for Keene incumbent John Bordenet, as he runs for his fourth term in Cheshire District Five.
Three of his (many) ongoing concerns are his dedication to helping young New Hampshire couples succeed, fighting for more state funding for public education (including kindergarten-higher education), and bringing better mental health accessibility to Keene and Cheshire County citizens.
John is a software engineer who uses his education and professional skills in Concord as he serves on the Criminal Justice Committee by being a listener, a thinker and a doer. I admire his dedication to his fellow citizens and that’s why I continue to support his candidacy as one of Keene’s state representatives.
GLADYS JOHNSEN
417 Pako Ave., Keene
(This writer represents Ward 4 on the Keene City Council.)
