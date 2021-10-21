I recommend a vote for Andrew Maneval in the Oct. 26 special election to fill the vacant state representative position that serves Harrisville, Dublin, Jaffrey and Roxbury.
Andrew is a remarkable civic leader who works with others to get things done. As the state senator serving Harrisville, I’ve observed Maneval’s work leading the Harrisville broadband Internet project. Every town that has had a successful project has had a champion who stayed with the project over a two-year period from start to finish. Andrew and his co-chair Ned Hulbert were Harrisville’s champions.
Andrew has been involved from the beginning of Harrisville’s Community Power Plan initiative. After another lengthy process, Harrisville is the first town in New Hampshire to develop a community power agreement, which is currently before the Public Utilities Commission for approval.
I’ve watched and occasionally provided advice to both of these initiatives. Andrew is extraordinarily responsive, has great follow-through, listens well, absorbs new information quickly and works well others.
As a small business owner, Andrew recognizes that small towns need to offer services comparable to cities, while preserving the rural character that enables us to enjoy our natural environment and engage with our neighbors. We need Andrew’s skills in state government and this is your opportunity to elect him.
Oct. 26, I ask voters in Harrisville, Dublin Jaffrey and Roxbury to vote Andrew Maneval for state representative.
JAY KAHN
Keene
(The writer, a Democrat, represents District 10 in the N.H. Senate.)
