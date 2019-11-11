Armistice Day is a day to celebrate the end of the First World War, a day to celebrate peace.
At some point in the last hundred years we gave up on peace and dedicated the day to honoring the men and women who have served in our wars. We revere these men and women who are prepared to sacrifice their lives, limbs, and peace of mind for their country.
Until George W. Bush invaded Iraq, I was a true believer that the wars we engaged in were necessary; but I was very naive and believed the propaganda we were told. The invasion of Iraq and the excited glee that accompanied President Bush’s announcement of the “shock and awe” that was about to rain down on the Iraqi people made me feel sick. I was finally mature enough to see the horrors of war.
Millions of people around the world were protesting the Iraq invasion but it made no difference to President Bush and his advisors. Peace is not possible when our leaders have lies for us and a hidden agenda for themselves.
Sadly, this presidential primary campaign where New Hampshire plays such an immediate and important part, our wars have pretty much been ignored by both voters and candidates. War is the most important issue we have, more immediate than climate control. Just stop war and start peace.
JACQUELINE CLEARY
138 Esty Road
Westmoreland
