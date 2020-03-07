I want to thank the many citizens of Keene who have encouraged me to run for a seat on the Keene Board of Education. I thank you for your trust and confidence.
One of the main reasons I moved to Keene 27 years ago was because of the wonderful school system. All three daughters went K-12 in Keene. I am indebted to the many wonderful teachers and staff who initiated and inspired my daughters.
I’ve read the seven goals of the school board. I’m disappointed those goals make no mention of safety or violence against teachers and students, which is a very important issue in our school system.
I’ve read the report of the state committee on school violence. Nobody should have to work in a situation where over 60 reports of violence happen in one year. The school district should implement the six safety steps recommended by the Department of Labor. There has to be a proactive approach, rather than reactive.
Every elected official should always strive to reduce costs. Cutting programs is not the way to cut costs, as it has a deleterious affect on students. The best way to cut is via administrative costs. Joint purchasing agreements with other schools and municipalities would create savings. Putting an end to the revolving door of rehiring and retraining staff — especially tutors — would decrease the demands on resources. A fair market compensation for employees would eliminate those high costs and allow for more productivity by administrators. Feasibility studies should be used to compare the costs to some of the services performed in-house to those that can be outsourced. A sharing contract for important, but less-used, services and equipment with other systems would truly help reduce costs.
I bring to my candidacy a toolbox filled with tools needed to best fit the position. Because of my many years in the business world, I bring a strong business acumen. My many years of coaching youth sports and teaching Sunday school show my commitment to the youth of the community. I have five times been elected by overwhelming numbers to four-year terms on the City Council. This shows my commitment to public service as well as the confidence the public has in me. The Keene Economic Development Committee specifically states that to entice more businesses and people, you must have a strong school system. It would be my personal goal to work toward achieving that standard.
PHILIP JONES
40A Stonehouse Lane
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.