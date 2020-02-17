Over a recent weekend, I learned that nobody had formally decided to run for the open position of selectman in Jaffrey. I write this post to announce my intention to be a “write in” candidate for this position.
I am a native of Jaffrey who retired from the N.H. Department of Corrections after 17 years of service. I am in the middle of my 10th term as a trustee of trust funds and previously served three terms on the budget committee.
I have a BS from New Hampshire College (now SNHU) and an MBA from Franklin Pierce University.
I am well qualified for this position and respectfully request your support.
GARY ARCECI
385 Great Road
Jaffrey
