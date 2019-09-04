I want to thank The Sentinel and former Executive Editor Paul Miller for creating the Extraordinary Women award to amplify the voices of women change-makers across the Monadnock Region.
I’m so honored to have my name alongside this year’s Extraordinary Women, and to have journalist Jake Lahut interview me for the profile.
I am also honored to be working alongside the amazing educators who work so hard to put on the Keene International Festival, but Rich and I want to make it clear that Rich is not one of the founders.
The Keene International Festival will be held Sept. 21 at the Keene Parks and Recreation Center on Washington Street, and will feature dance and musical performances, crafts, food trucks, and more. All are welcome to this free event.
Sincerely,
SANDRA NEIL WALLACE
P.O. Box 178
Keene
