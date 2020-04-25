I’ve always thought that the greatest thing about this country is that every election cycle, millions of us stand actively for candidates who sing our particular song. We knock on doors, write letters, put up signs, donate money and march in the streets.
And, we are frequently downright militant about our choices. That’s the quality we have that vets our choices and trumpets the issues we feel strongly about.
But, Democracy isn’t about always getting exactly what you want. Democracy is a coalition of ideas. It's about good governance.
My choice for president suspended his campaign last week and pressed the presumptive nominee to adopt his priorities: health care for all, a livable wage, sustainable energy and universal education, et al. The current pandemic is serving as a proving grounds that his ideas are exactly what we need right now.
But, he didn’t tell his supporters to stay home because he didn’t win. He met with Joe Biden and they agreed to work together on six policy fronts. He told his supporters that defeating the current occupant of the White House is the most pressing issue in the short term. Because what we have now is not good governance.
In the end, good governance is my first choice. That is why I’m going to support Joe Biden with all the zeal I have shown for Bernie Sanders, and hope that you will, too.
TERRY CLARK
14 Barrett Ave.
Keene
