Every weekend I look forward to my weekend subscription/edition of The Sentinel.

While The Sentinel supplies the all the news I need, what I really look forward to is A Moment in (Local) History by Alan Rumrill.

Each piece has me enthralled with learning local history and lore and wanting to learn more about each topic on my own.

While it’s important to read the news to be up to date on current events, the current state of affairs can be depressing or stress-inducing.

But Mr. Rumrill’s articles leave me entertained, educated and curious.

So thank you for providing your readers with A Moment of Pleasure.

JACQUELINE SENDROWSKI

Troy