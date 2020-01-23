I read with interest Ray Colburn’s letter (“I hate Keene and everything about it,” Jan. 7). A quote credited to Patrick Henry crossed my mind: “I may disagree with you, but I will fight to the death your right to say it.”
Another statement I remember reading, but can only paraphrase: Two persons looking at the same item or situation may come away from it with two entirely different observations.
I find myself in that situation after reading Mr. Colburn’s “opinion” concerning his dislike for Keene, and I want to offer my observations that strongly disagree with his.
My wife, Rita, and I moved to Keene from the Brattleboro area a little over five years ago. We are both retired and were looking for a town or city that greatly appealed to us. We had been traveling to Keene every Friday to join a bridge club. We added Keene to our list.
Every place we stopped to look, we jotted notes. Rita checked the scenery and safe places for daily walks; I checked places convenient to shop, fitness facilities, the daily newspaper, etc. At the end, we compared notes.
One city surfaced above them all on both lists — Keene.
We liked The Sentinel enough to change from The Boston Globe.
Since we’ve lived here, we find the people are friendly and we have made numerous friends. We’re impressed with the medical facilities. Keene has an active senior center with a great staff headed by capable Cameron Tease, has many safe places to walk, and I get my workout in the fitness room at the senior center.
We’re happy and satisfied in our apartment and happy we made the choice that we did.
Now to some of the negatives cited by Mr. Colburn, and there were many.
I see some of the negatives he pointed out, but know of no place that doesn’t experience what he mentioned. In my opinion, the pluses far outweigh the negatives. Beauty, or the opposite, lies in the eye of the beholder.
I write this in the event someone has been contemplating a move to Keene or its surrounding towns. Rita and I found it a great place to settle down. Over the five-plus years we have lived here, we know we made the right choice.
Two people can look at the same events and come away with opposite thoughts. However, I do respect someone’s right to differ with my assessment and to feel free to express it.
TONY GUARINO
661 Park Ave.
Keene
