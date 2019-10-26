Over the years I have gotten to know Mitch Greenwald as a businessperson, community leader and family man. As Keene heads into the November election, there are a handful of things that strike me as noteworthy about him.
For several years I rented space from Mitch, next to his office on Main Street. From the very beginning he was supportive, encouraging and empathetic to the challenges I faced. He gladly shared his wit and wisdom and gave sound guidance when appropriate. He believed in me and gave me a chance when others did not. As a landlord he was fair, honest and always attentive.
I truly enjoyed watching Mitch navigate the day-to-day situations that arose in his business and as a result of his membership on City Council. Some that would leave less-composed individuals steaming from the ears were handled with ease and respect for others by Mitch. There were countless moments I witnessed, both big and small, that he handled with utmost grace and diplomacy. I’ve watched Mitch go to great lengths to listen and ensure he truly comprehends all sides of a situation before offering fair and practical solutions.
Mitch exudes a sense of optimism in all things and it’s reflected in his immediate family. His wife, son and daughter have all been generous to me with their time and support. I’ve seen them year after year pour their hearts and souls into this community. They, like Mitch, are grateful for what the community has done for them and they take joy in helping other individuals, businesses and charitable organizations succeed. Not all towns are lucky enough to have advocates like the Greenwalds championing for them.
From what I have seen and experienced Mitch is a really good person who cares deeply about Keene and wants to see it be vibrant and sustainable. He’s shown over many, many years that he’s willing to put the time and hard work into understanding this dynamic city and do all he can to ensure its success.
For those of you that have not had the pleasure of knowing Mitch and seeing him in action firsthand, I hope you find these observations helpful as you weigh your options in the upcoming mayoral election.
JESSICA FULLER
117 Tuttle Road
Spofford
