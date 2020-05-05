Re: “Gloves should not be worn in public, health officials say” (The Sentinel, April 24),
My hands are very dry all the time. I respectfully will continue to wear gloves when I go to any store, as it is not possible to wash hands immediately. Do you really think that most people are going to pull out hand sanitizer and use it each time they sneeze, cough or touch their face? That is, if you are lucky enough to find hand sanitizer. Have you not heard about or seen the shortage in stores and online?
I have a routine that I think protects me as best and it involves wearing gloves. Once I put the items I buy into the back of my car, I know how to take them off carefully without contaminating my hands; before I get into my car, so I am not contaminating keys, the door handle etc. I throw the gloves into a trash bag I keep in the back. Then I will use hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol, though I am more skeptical of the alcohol concentration in hand sanitizer than of rubbing alcohol. If I go to another store, I put on new gloves.
The idea of someone rubbing their nose, mouth, sneezing or coughing and then holding onto the shopping cart handle and touching all the items with their bare hands is very unappealing. In addition, wearing gloves reminds me not to touch my face or push up my glasses with my hands.
This recommendation to not wear gloves reminds me of the original recommendation by CDC not to wear face masks and look what happened ... they discovered that it is better to wear face masks.
Why not do some public service education on how to wear gloves, instead of encouraging others to disregard what some see as an extra protection? There is still so much we still do not know about this virus and how it transmits. Or wait until everyone can easily get reliably produced hand sanitizer, for free if necessary, before giving “public health” info that might put more people at risk.
