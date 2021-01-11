Dear Mister Trump,
Parting is such sweet sorrow.
I’m sorry you feel so hurt.
But now there are people dead, including a police officer.
The jails are full of people that went through horrible pain as children.
But big shots get away with things that the less big do not get away with. I’m the less big. I hope you get held to account.
I often think of your tenure as a clown show, but more serious.
It it could also be looked at as a babysitting job for the American people; babysitting a very hurt child.
I’m sorry you are so hurt.
Godspeed.
DAVID CRAWFORD
36 Marlboro St., Keene
