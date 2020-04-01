Now that there is evidence of community transmission of the coronavirus in Cheshire County, I wonder if grocery store and pharmacy employees have workplace protections provided by their employers, OSHA or the N.H. Department of Labor.
The last time I was in a grocery store, more than two weeks ago I saw little to no evidence of gloves, masks or other personal protective equipment being used by cashiers, those stocking shelves, or those who handle our produce and other food. I would like to know what CVS, Walgreens, Target, Hannaford, Rite Aid, Walmart, Market Basket, Monadnock Food Co-op, and Price Chopper are doing to increase the probability that their essential workers and customers will be safe during this medical crisis.
Thanks to stores that offer special hours for the more vulnerable members of our community. Still, I think more needs to be done.
I am grateful to all who provide us with essential goods and services during this challenging time. I guarantee I will be more likely to make future purchases from stores which demonstrate they are taking proactive steps to protect customers and employees from the community transmission of this dangerous virus. Which companies are really stepping up for safety?
I urge The Sentinel to investigate this matter, and let readers know what steps are being taken locally to make our less-frequent shopping trips safer. I’d also like to support with my purchases those companies which protect workers, and offer hazard pay for now-dangerous working environments.
We are all in this together. Let’s do everything we can to reduce community transmission.
BETH CALDWELL
60 Foundry St.
Keene
(Read the article inspired by this letter here: https://bit.ly/2wJSqEk)
