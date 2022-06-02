We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Just when the craziness of the Biden administration was beginning to level out, along comes another shot across the bow with the newly formed DHS Disinformation Commission, headed by none other than Secretary Mayorkas, who continues to gaslight the American people into believing there’s really no problem at the border.
Meanwhile, we watch in horror as cartel mules likely smuggle thousands everyday into our country illegally, robbing and abusing them along the way. Could that be what this administration means by “more humane treatment”? What about the fentanyl-laced drugs pouring in at the same time to terrorize the country? More humane treatment?
This new commission seems very secretive, as Mayorkas himself had very few details when questioned and MSM is staying mum, per usual, when the subject might make Biden look bad.
Supposedly, it’s being formed to protect the American public from “disinformation” campaigns from sources outside the country like Russia, China, etc. It’s hard to overstate how badly this could be politicized and abused and how it has no place in America. Who judges what is misinformation vs. an opposing viewpoint? Will state media be next? Leave these crazy ideas for the Chinese government, who controls their citizenry with social quotas, presumably with similar “commissions.”
Here’s the next insane Biden administration idea: forgiving student debt. The deal was that a student signs a contract to borrow money to attain a degree. Good so far, but now it’s clear that a huge disconnect exists between the out-of-control cost of higher education and the true value of the earned degree.
So here’s a great idea: Let’s just cancel their debt, cut these students loose to move on with no obligation to repay (then they’ll vote for us, too), make the taxpaying public pick up the tab, set a horrible precedent for future borrowers of any money, and all the while never ask the most important question of all of the administrations of these “places of higher learning”: Why does it cost so much to attend college?
Heck, why not cancel all car loans and mortgages while we’re at it?
Someone recently said that evil will prevail when the righteous are silent. In today’s world, how does one tell the difference? Oh, let’s start a truth commission! Just gotta pick a side, stand strong and not be intimidated by this utter nonsense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.